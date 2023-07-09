Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 13,967 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,967 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,868,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,331,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,341,000 after purchasing an additional 438,522 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,157,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 826.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 797,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,758,000 after purchasing an additional 711,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 690,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,375,000 after purchasing an additional 148,606 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

CGCP stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.58.

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.