Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 2,555 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 38.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.50.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

Zoetis Trading Down 0.8 %

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $167.14 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $187.82. The stock has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.96.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

