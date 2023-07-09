Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 3,073 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,107 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% in the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,156,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,718,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.2% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HD opened at $302.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $296.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

