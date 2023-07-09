Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 3,200 Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after buying an additional 28,094 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,371,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2,005.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,828,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 6,504,424 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ULST opened at $40.13 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $39.59 and a 52 week high of $40.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.16.

About SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

