Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 3,647 Shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the first quarter worth about $79,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the first quarter worth about $484,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 550.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 13,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 29.4% in the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

BRSP stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.42. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.86 million, a PE ratio of 67.41 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.08%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRSP. TheStreet upgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. The company It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

