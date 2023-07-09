Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 6,339 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,339 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 24,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

