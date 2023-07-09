Merit Financial Group LLC Takes $676,000 Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000.
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $51.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.40.
The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.
