Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,842 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.8% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,272 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 18,042 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 13,358 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management raised its holdings in Microsoft by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 10,780 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 14,624 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT opened at $337.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $351.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $326.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $347.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

