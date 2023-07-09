Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,784 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.7% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Derbend Asset Management boosted its stake in Microsoft by 5.7% in the first quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 10,780 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 14,624 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 53,005 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,281,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,968,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 28.4% during the first quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 27,624 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,964,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.40.

Insider Activity

Microsoft Price Performance

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $337.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $326.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $351.47. The company has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.