MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLKN. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth about $3,686,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,005,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at about $570,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

NASDAQ MLKN opened at $15.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.42. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.74.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at MillerKnoll

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is currently 89.29%.

In related news, insider Megan Lyon acquired 6,410 shares of MillerKnoll stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MillerKnoll news, Director Michael A. Volkema purchased 60,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.61 per share, for a total transaction of $999,922.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 187,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,498.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Megan Lyon purchased 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17,875 shares in the company, valued at $278,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

