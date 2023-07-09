MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,887 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 113.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,193 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,883,929.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,983,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,883,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,345 shares of company stock valued at $8,472,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $129.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

