MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.36.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

MKS Instruments Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $105.03 on Friday. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $64.77 and a one year high of $123.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.85 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 34.11%.

Insider Activity

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $27,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,725.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Partners Vi Cayman Hol sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $27,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,725.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,000,450 shares of company stock worth $172,286,555. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MKS Instruments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 73.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

