Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:TAP opened at $65.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.85. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $68.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is -137.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $111,540.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,976,573,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,192.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,781.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

