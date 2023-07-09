Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 4.9% during the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $72.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $98.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.78 and a 200-day moving average of $69.99. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

