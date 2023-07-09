Moneywise Inc. Makes New $270,000 Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Moneywise Inc. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $2,133,444.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,536.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of PG opened at $148.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.97 and a 200 day moving average of $147.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.11. The firm has a market cap of $350.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PG. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

