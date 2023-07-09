MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CAO Sells $209,898.48 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDBFree Report) CAO Thomas Bull sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.78, for a total value of $209,898.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,992,548.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MongoDB Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $388.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $329.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.90. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $418.70. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.22 and a beta of 1.13.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDBFree Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.15) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDB. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on MongoDB from $365.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on MongoDB from $363.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MongoDB from $270.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on MongoDB from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.30.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in MongoDB by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth $7,302,000. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

