MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CAO Sells $209,898.48 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CAO Thomas Bull sold 516 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.78, for a total value of $209,898.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,992,548.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MongoDB Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $388.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $329.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.90. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $418.70. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.22 and a beta of 1.13.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $347.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.15) earnings per share. MongoDB's revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDB. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on MongoDB from $365.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on MongoDB from $363.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MongoDB from $270.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on MongoDB from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in MongoDB by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth $7,302,000. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

