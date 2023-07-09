MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Holdings Lifted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,223,954 shares in the company, valued at $293,748,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 2,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.18, for a total transaction of $1,112,120.84. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,418 shares in the company, valued at $13,979,903.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,223,954 shares in the company, valued at $293,748,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,821 shares of company stock worth $41,133,220. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $388.62 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $418.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $329.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on MongoDB from $245.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, June 26th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on MongoDB from $374.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.30.

MongoDB Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.