Monument Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Monument Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.4% of Monument Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 0.9 %

Chevron stock opened at $154.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.68.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.