Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $50,858.60 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.61, for a total value of $50,858.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,322,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,828,847.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $197.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.17. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.28 and a twelve month high of $261.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 506.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $479.70 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is presently 384.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Morningstar in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 9.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Morningstar during the first quarter worth about $425,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Morningstar during the first quarter worth about $387,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Morningstar by 4.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

