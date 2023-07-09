Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $210.00

Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 210 ($2.67) and last traded at GBX 210.10 ($2.67), with a volume of 20564 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 216.50 ($2.75).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Mpac Group in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.
Mpac Group Stock Down 1.8 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £43.50 million, a PE ratio of -10,625.00, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 233.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 252.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.25.
Mpac Group Company Profile
Mpac Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, clean energy, and food and beverage sectors worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions; offers automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, and at line instrumentation solutions; and designs and integrates packaging systems.
