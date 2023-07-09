MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Sees Large Volume Increase

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 110,484 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 131,019 shares.The stock last traded at $166.68 and had previously closed at $164.48.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair raised MSA Safety from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -968.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.84.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $398.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.77 million. MSA Safety had a positive return on equity of 27.70% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is -1,105.88%.

In other news, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 565 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $84,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $372,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,047 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,520,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,698 shares of company stock worth $2,261,991. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSA. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in MSA Safety by 398.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

