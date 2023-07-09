MTY Food Group (MTY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 11th. Analysts expect MTY Food Group to post earnings of C$0.90 per share for the quarter.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$286.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$282.70 million. MTY Food Group had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 11.10%.

MTY Food Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MTY stock opened at C$61.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$59.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.48. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of C$49.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$73.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.57.

MTY Food Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 26th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$69.17.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

