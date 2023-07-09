MTY Food Group (MTY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYFree Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 11th. Analysts expect MTY Food Group to post earnings of C$0.90 per share for the quarter.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYFree Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$286.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$282.70 million. MTY Food Group had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 11.10%.

MTY Food Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MTY stock opened at C$61.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$59.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.48. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of C$49.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$73.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.57.

MTY Food Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 26th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$69.17.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

Earnings History for MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY)

