Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) vs. HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPKEW) Financial Survey

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) and HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPKEW – Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Nabors Industries and HighPeak Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabors Industries -4.03% -26.14% -3.19% HighPeak Energy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nabors Industries and HighPeak Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabors Industries $2.67 billion 0.35 -$350.26 million ($14.97) -6.54 HighPeak Energy $887.25 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

HighPeak Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nabors Industries.

79.8% of Nabors Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Nabors Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Nabors Industries and HighPeak Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nabors Industries 1 5 1 0 2.00 HighPeak Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nabors Industries presently has a consensus price target of $150.86, indicating a potential upside of 54.12%. Given Nabors Industries’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nabors Industries is more favorable than HighPeak Energy.

Summary

Nabors Industries beats HighPeak Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software. The company also offers ROCKit, a directional steering control system; SmartNAV, a collaborative guidance and advisory platform; SmartSLIDE, an advanced directional steering control system; and RigCLOUD, which provides the tools and infrastructure to integrate applications to deliver real-time insight into operations across the rig fleet. In addition, it manufactures and sells top drives, catwalks, wrenches, drawworks, and other drilling related equipment, such as robotic systems and downhole tools; and provides aftermarket sales and services for the installed base of its equipment. The company marketed approximately 300 rigs for land-based drilling operations; and 29 rigs for offshore platform drilling operations. Nabors Industries Ltd. was founded in 1952 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

