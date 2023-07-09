National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Down 1.9%

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) shares dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $48.89 and last traded at $49.44. Approximately 382,215 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 529,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $717.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.11 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.495 dividend. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Fuel Gas

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,771,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $724,553,000 after buying an additional 892,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,679,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $501,181,000 after buying an additional 139,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,658,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $445,793,000 after buying an additional 916,971 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,431,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $140,395,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,601,000 after purchasing an additional 151,915 shares in the last quarter. 73.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Articles

