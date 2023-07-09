National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,148,758 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 2,007,111 shares.The stock last traded at $56.97 and had previously closed at $57.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on NATI. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna cut National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

National Instruments Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.77.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. National Instruments had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $436.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 92.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Instruments

In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $1,729,021.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,183.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 29,821 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $1,729,021.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,183.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,037 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $292,397.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 188,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,944,282.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,352 shares of company stock worth $2,223,023 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of National Instruments

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in National Instruments by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in National Instruments by 11,536.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

