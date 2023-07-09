Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Gap Up to $6.68

Shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.68, but opened at $6.89. Natura &Co shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 48,543 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Natura &Co from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Natura &Co Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average is $5.35.

Institutional Trading of Natura &Co

Natura &Co ( NYSE:NTCO Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Natura &Co had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTCO. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Natura &Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Natura &Co by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Natura &Co by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Natura &Co by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments.

