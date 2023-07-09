Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Up to $19.08

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.08, but opened at $20.85. Nayax shares last traded at $20.85, with a volume of 335 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on Nayax in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Nayax Trading Up 9.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average is $18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Trading of Nayax

Nayax ( NASDAQ:NYAX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. Nayax had a negative net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. Equities analysts expect that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Nayax in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,667,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nayax in the 1st quarter valued at $1,692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,107,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,072,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Nayax in the 1st quarter valued at $719,000. Institutional investors own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Nayax Company Profile

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Meter Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

