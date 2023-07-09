Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Up to $19.08

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.08, but opened at $20.85. Nayax shares last traded at $20.85, with a volume of 335 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on Nayax in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Nayax Trading Up 9.3 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average is $18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Institutional Trading of Nayax
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Nayax in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,667,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nayax in the 1st quarter valued at $1,692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,107,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,072,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Nayax in the 1st quarter valued at $719,000. Institutional investors own 6.16% of the company’s stock.
Nayax Company Profile
Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Meter Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nayax
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.