NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Stock Price Down 5.5%

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Free Report) shares traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.02 and last traded at $12.02. 15,103 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 290,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NET Power in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of NET Power in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NET Power Inc, a clean energy technology company, develops and licenses technology that provides on-demand natural gas power with life cycle emissions. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

