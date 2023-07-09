Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $379.11.

Several brokerages have commented on NFLX. New Street Research raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Netflix from $425.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

NFLX opened at $438.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $194.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a 52 week low of $169.70 and a 52 week high of $450.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.78.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. Netflix’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,136 shares of company stock worth $33,380,156 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,485 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 8,437 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,346 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Covea Finance increased its stake in Netflix by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covea Finance now owns 84,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

