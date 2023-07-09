New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Gap Down to $1.06

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.06, but opened at $1.03. New Gold shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 276,782 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.48.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $711.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.47.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in New Gold by 9.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,242,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959,821 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in New Gold by 3.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,673,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,134,000 after acquiring an additional 528,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in New Gold by 48.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,612,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421,488 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in New Gold by 2.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,605,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,066,000 after acquiring an additional 353,200 shares during the period. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in New Gold by 6.1% in the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 11,017,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,119,000 after acquiring an additional 634,000 shares during the period. 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

