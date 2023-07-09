New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Gap Down to $1.06

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.06, but opened at $1.03. New Gold shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 276,782 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.48.

New Gold Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $711.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Gold

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,242,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959,821 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 3.3% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,673,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,134,000 after buying an additional 528,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 48.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,612,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,903,000 after buying an additional 5,421,488 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 2.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,605,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,066,000 after buying an additional 353,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 11,017,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after acquiring an additional 634,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

See Also

