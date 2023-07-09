New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Trading Down 1.9%

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.60 and last traded at $45.49. Approximately 73,366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 523,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NJR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

New Jersey Resources Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.75 and a 200 day moving average of $50.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $250,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,025,814.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Jersey Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NJR. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Further Reading

