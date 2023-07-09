NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

NewMarket Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $422.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NewMarket has a 12-month low of $280.28 and a 12-month high of $423.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $400.62 and its 200-day moving average is $366.35.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $702.79 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 42.76% and a net margin of 11.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,063,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in NewMarket during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

