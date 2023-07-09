NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.
NewMarket Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $422.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NewMarket has a 12-month low of $280.28 and a 12-month high of $423.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $400.62 and its 200-day moving average is $366.35.
NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $702.79 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 42.76% and a net margin of 11.33%.
NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.
