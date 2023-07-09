NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.13.

Several research firms have issued reports on NKE. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Williams Trading downgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $104.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.24. The company has a market capitalization of $160.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,492 shares of company stock valued at $14,320,215. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

