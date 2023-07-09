Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in NiSource were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 161.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NiSource in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

NiSource Stock Performance

NYSE:NI opened at $27.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $31.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.47.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In other NiSource news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $318,420.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,189.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

