Nordea Investment Management AB Has $520.83 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,078,283 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 32,448 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.8% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $520,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,272,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,534,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,541,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875,615 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $129.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.23.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,193,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,193,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,345 shares of company stock valued at $8,472,000 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.