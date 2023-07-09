Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 117,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,117,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on WPC. BNP Paribas began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, May 1st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $67.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.08. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.10 and a 1-year high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.069 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 120.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,032.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

