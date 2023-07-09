Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 1,096 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in V.F. were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 345.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 878.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 106.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 17,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on V.F. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded V.F. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.42.

V.F. Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $18.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.81. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $48.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.47.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 387.11%.

About V.F.

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.