Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $242.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Shares of NSC opened at $226.72 on Friday. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $196.33 and a 12-month high of $264.22. The stock has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.78.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 13.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 378,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $81,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,510 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $59,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

