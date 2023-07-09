Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.66

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$26.66 and last traded at C$26.76, with a volume of 40137 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Northland Power from C$41.50 to C$37.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Northland Power from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Northland Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Northland Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.95.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.26). Northland Power had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of C$621.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$663.80 million. Analysts predict that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.2513587 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

Northland Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.