Northstar Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,883,929.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,345 shares of company stock valued at $8,472,000. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.23.

AMZN opened at $129.78 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.00, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

