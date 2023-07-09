Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $3.58 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.1% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Home Depot Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD opened at $302.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $296.89 and its 200-day moving average is $302.46. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The company has a market cap of $304.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.