Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 6,457,614 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 206% from the previous session’s volume of 2,113,288 shares.The stock last traded at $95.24 and had previously closed at $98.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $200.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 514.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,461,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,669,000 after buying an additional 7,085,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Novartis by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,604,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,631,000 after buying an additional 1,235,303 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,982,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,371,000 after buying an additional 279,999 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Novartis by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,609,000 after buying an additional 377,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Novartis by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,173,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,974,000 after purchasing an additional 180,186 shares during the period. 8.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.