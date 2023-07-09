NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NRG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG stock opened at $38.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.65. NRG Energy has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $45.80.

NRG Energy Cuts Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 17.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.377 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NRG Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 12.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after buying an additional 24,792 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in NRG Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 14,574 shares during the period. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

