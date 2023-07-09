Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Trading Down 2.8%

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) dropped 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.16 and last traded at $31.56. Approximately 104,058 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 501,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on NUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Down 5.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.91 and its 200-day moving average is $39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.49 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 101.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Edwina D. Woodbury sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $47,526.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,811.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $81,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,014.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwina D. Woodbury sold 1,255 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $47,526.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,811.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,255 shares of company stock worth $261,827. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nu Skin Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $472,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

