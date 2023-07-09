NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 752,751 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 874,818 shares.The stock last traded at $7.16 and had previously closed at $6.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Cowen cut their price target on NuScale Power from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

NuScale Power Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

NuScale Power ( NYSE:SMR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 43.97% and a negative net margin of 868.96%. The company had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas P. Mundy sold 4,926 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $40,738.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,055.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 5,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $41,167.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,369.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas P. Mundy sold 4,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $40,738.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,055.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,289 shares of company stock valued at $1,956,380 in the last 90 days. 3.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMR. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in NuScale Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in NuScale Power by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 9.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

