NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Fortem Financial Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,324 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.0% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. David J Yvars Group grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,001,000 after acquiring an additional 143,483 shares during the period. Avala Global LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,455,000. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,984,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $425.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.25. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $439.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 221.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wedbush upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.19.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

