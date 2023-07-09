NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,610 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.19.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.0 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $425.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.37, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $439.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $367.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

