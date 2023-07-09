NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Increased by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,513 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.5% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. David J Yvars Group grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,001,000 after buying an additional 143,483 shares in the last quarter. Avala Global LP bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,455,000. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,984,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.19.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $425.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $367.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.25. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $439.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.37, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

