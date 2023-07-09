Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Up 8.2%

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) shot up 8.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.61 and last traded at $20.59. 374,597 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 903,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oceaneering International Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.21.

Insider Activity at Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $536.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.62 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 48,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $800,380.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,726.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oceaneering International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,608,000 after acquiring an additional 61,875 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,601,000 after acquiring an additional 63,235 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

See Also

